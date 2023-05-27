Did health minister lie about Imran Khan's medical report?

Urine sample report is usually shared within a few days, say doctors.

They say claims made by health minister not substantiated by report.

Signs of stress, anxiety noted in medical report are normal: doctors.

Senior journalist Shahzeb Khanzada has said that according to three doctors, the accusations levelled by Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan are not only “laughable but also unfounded”.



Patel on Friday said that a preliminary test report of Khan’s urine sample — taken at PIMS hospital during his arrest and detention at the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB’s) Rawalpindi office — indicated “excessive alcohol and cocaine consumption, no information about a fracture on his leg, and unstable mental health”.

However, discussing the report on Geo News’ show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath', the senior journalist shared that the three doctors — with whom the report and the health minister's press conference were shared — declared Patel’s claims “laughable and unfounded.”

They said that a urine sample report is usually shared within a few days; it was surprising that the health minister had taken 17 days to share the report which was only just a preliminary one.

The health minister had said that “once the detailed report comes”, it would be sent to the police.

"The doctors said that the claims made by the health minister could not be substantiated by the report," Khanzada shared.

The doctors said that while the health minister had claimed Khan was mentally unstable, the report itself claimed otherwise.

Patel, during the conference, had said that according to the medical reports, his actions and body language are "not those of a fit man".

"The report stated that a person with stable mental health does not make these kinds of gestures…Whatever Khan is doing can only be done by an agent or a madman.”

He further said: “A five-member panel of senior doctors is saying that his mental stability is questionable”.

However, the report shared with the media, Khanzada said, reflected otherwise.

“The doctors pointed out that the report itself states that Khan’s medical is sound. Even the signs of stress and anxiety noted in the report are normal given his arrest.”

He shared that what was said [in the press conference] and what is stated in the report contradict.

Furthermore, he said it was strange that the former prime minister was of sound enough to be arrested and taken in for questioning by NAB and it was necessary to keep him arrested; however, the heath minister said he was not mentally stable.

“Anger and anxiety are normal after arrest,” Khanzada said, quoting the doctors.

It must be noted that he had invited Patel to join the show to discuss the report; however, the health minister declined the offer.