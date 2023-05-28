PSG make history with 11th French league title, Messi's goal seals victory. AFP

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made history by clinching their record 11th French league title with a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg.

Lionel Messi scored the opening goal, which also marked his 496th career league goal in Europe, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's record for goals in Europe's top five leagues. The result gave PSG an insurmountable four-point lead over second-placed Lens with one game remaining in the season.

Lens secured the coveted second-place spot, guaranteeing them a ticket to the Champions League group stage for the following season. Marseille settled for third place and will enter the Champions League in the third qualifying round. Lille, who came from behind to beat Nantes 2-1, moved up to fourth position and are in pole position to qualify for the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Nantes faced the looming threat of relegation as they sit in 17th place, two points behind Auxerre, who drew 1-1 against Toulouse. Angers, Ajaccio, and Troyes have already been relegated, as four teams will be relegated this season to reduce the top flight from 20 clubs to 18.

The historic victory marked PSG's ninth title in the last 11 seasons, solidifying their dominance in French football under Qatari ownership. It also surpassed the previous record of 10 titles held by Saint-Etienne in 1981. PSG started the season strongly but faced setbacks with early league losses and early exits from the Champions League and French Cup.

Speculation has surrounded the future of PSG coach Christophe Galtier, especially after the team's recent disappointments. Additionally, Lionel Messi's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, fueling rumors of a possible departure from the club.

The title-winning moment will be celebrated at Parc des Princes when PSG faces Clermont in what could potentially be Messi's final game for the club. Despite facing criticism and suspension earlier in the season, Messi's goal sealed the title victory and added another major trophy to his illustrious career.

In conclusion, PSG's historic 11th French league title, Lens' Champions League qualification, and the intense relegation battle involving Nantes and Auxerre were the highlights of the season's final matches. The future remains uncertain for PSG with potential changes in coaching staff and the looming departure of Lionel Messi.