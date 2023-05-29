 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'tragic' coronation needs Britons to grow 'backbone'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

King Charles Coronation was largely snubbed by singers invited to perform at the concert.

Due to differing opinions on the monarchy and emergence of 'woke' fans, the King was turned down by artists including Harry Styles.

Ryan-Mark in a joint interview with Ben Ofoedu tells Express.co.uk: "A lot of celebrities - I think Harry Styles was asked to perform and a few others - they might have turned down the opportunity to perform at the concert because they listened to their woke fans who are about 13 years old and they all hate the king because they think it's fashionable.

"There was also TikTok trend about the king."

He continued: "It's like what Ben was saying. It's a symptom of our times.

"You can't be proud of where you come from if it's in the UK.

"You can't wear the flag because it's synonymous with colonialism, fascism and jingoism. I think that's a real tragedy," he continues.

The TV star, however, asked the singers to get "backbone" and support the British monarchy.

Ryan-Mark added: "I'm just fed up with it. Not enough people speak up about it because they don't want to get cancelled, they want to save their careers. They don't want to get attacked online by trolls, but they need to get a backbone."

More From Royals:

Rose Hanbury steals Kate Middleton's style to win Prince William?

Rose Hanbury steals Kate Middleton's style to win Prince William?
Princess Diana's brother sparks debate about Prince Philip's habits

Princess Diana's brother sparks debate about Prince Philip's habits

Prince Harry cuts a lonely figure in California: report video

Prince Harry cuts a lonely figure in California: report
Meghan Markle cannot play 'victim' mode if she wants to be 'badass feminist': Expert video

Meghan Markle cannot play 'victim' mode if she wants to be 'badass feminist': Expert
Prince William showed curtsy disrespect to 'not mother' Camilla due to Diana? video

Prince William showed curtsy disrespect to 'not mother' Camilla due to Diana?
King Charles leaves staff 'freezing' after turning off heating in Buckingham Palace video

King Charles leaves staff 'freezing' after turning off heating in Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry to lose his children if he divorces Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry to lose his children if he divorces Meghan Markle?
How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted to Harry and Meghan Markle dating?

How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted to Harry and Meghan Markle dating?
Kate Middleton showing King Charles ‘what little authority’ he holds video

Kate Middleton showing King Charles ‘what little authority’ he holds
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hugely tempted’ to release ‘juicer memoir’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hugely tempted’ to release ‘juicer memoir’
Parallels drawn between Prince Harry and Drake's cases

Parallels drawn between Prince Harry and Drake's cases

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not true soul mates?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not true soul mates?