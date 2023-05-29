Punjab polls case: CJP adjourns hearing indefinitely after brief arguments

(Left to right) Justices Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Umar Ata Bandial, and Munib Akhtar. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday indefinitely adjourned the hearing on the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) petition against the top court's order of holding Punjab's general elections on May 14.

A three-member bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — is hearing the plea.

The top court had on April 4 directed the election commission to hold elections in Punjab in the mid of May and ordered the federal and Punjab governments to provide assistance to the ECP.

More to follow...