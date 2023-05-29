Punjab polls case: CJP adjourns hearing indefinitely after brief arguments

Monday May 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday indefinitely adjourned the hearing on the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) petition against the top court's order of holding Punjab's general elections on May 14.
A three-member bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — is hearing the plea.
The top court had on April 4 directed the election commission to hold elections in Punjab in the mid of May and ordered the federal and Punjab governments to provide assistance to the ECP.
More to follow...