 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian clears misconceptions about IVF: ‘It's not a safety net’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian clears misconceptions about IVF: ‘Its not a safety net’
Kourtney Kardashian clears misconceptions about IVF: ‘It's not a safety net’ 

Kourtney Kardashian got candid about how In vitro fertilization (IVF) took a toll on her mental health as she clears some misconceptions about the process.

The reality TV star talked about her and her husband Travis Barker’s decision to discontinue with the process during The Kardashians season 3 premiere episode.

She revealed that she had “seven” of her eggs frozen years before meeting Travis. "When I was 38 or 39, everyone was like pushing me to do that,” the Poosh founder said.

“Most of mine didn’t survive the thaw because eggs are one cell, and none of them made it into an embryo," Kourtney added.

"The freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed,” she said. “It’s a misunderstanding, people do it thinking it's a safety net, and it's not."

Dishing on how it affected her mental and physical health, Kourtney said, "My health is still impacted because it's hormones, and mentally it definitely took a toll.”

“I think being happy is what's important and being a good parent to my kids. We're just embracing that whatever is meant to be will be."

Kourtney is a mother to three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her ex-lover Scott Disick, whom she dated for almost nine years.

However, post her marriage to Travis, Kourtney became stepmom to his and Shanna Moakler’s two kids, Landon and Alabama, along with the model’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous relationship, with whom the musician has maintained a close bond with despite divorcing Moakler.

More From Entertainment:

Palme d'Or winner Justine Triet criticizes French government in Cannes speech

Palme d'Or winner Justine Triet criticizes French government in Cannes speech
Kaley Cuoco divulges ‘instantaneous’ connection she had with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco divulges ‘instantaneous’ connection she had with Tom Pelphrey
Kim Kardashian replaces expensive items with emotional letters as birthday gifts for kids video

Kim Kardashian replaces expensive items with emotional letters as birthday gifts for kids
Tina Turner settled estate matters before death to avoid family feud video

Tina Turner settled estate matters before death to avoid family feud

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour welcomes another celebrity couple at New Jersey show

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour welcomes another celebrity couple at New Jersey show
Tina Turner memorial concert to be held after ‘private’ funeral

Tina Turner memorial concert to be held after ‘private’ funeral

Kaley Cuoco says baby daughter Matilda has acting in her ‘genes’

Kaley Cuoco says baby daughter Matilda has acting in her ‘genes’
Salma Hayek pays loving tribute to husband François-Henri Pinault on 61st birthday

Salma Hayek pays loving tribute to husband François-Henri Pinault on 61st birthday

Edward James Olmos sheds light on cancer diagnosis

Edward James Olmos sheds light on cancer diagnosis
Mark Hamill reacts to 'Star Wars' stunt doubts

Mark Hamill reacts to 'Star Wars' stunt doubts
Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello spotted 'leaning on each other' at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello spotted 'leaning on each other' at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Harrison Ford bids farewell to 'Indiana Jones': Lucasfilm boss

Harrison Ford bids farewell to 'Indiana Jones': Lucasfilm boss