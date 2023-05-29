 
Dancer gives Channing Tatum a run for his money with 'Pony' performance

Channing Tatum was all praises for dancer JoJo "Gomez" Okimura for her performance of iconic song "Pony", a 1996 Ginuwine song which experienced a resurgence in popularity after being featured in his Magic Mike movies.

The performer gave shout out to the actor and the singer for being "inspirations" behind her performance.

She wrote,, "I have been wanting to dance to this ICONIC song for years. The feeling I get in my body when this track comes on.... I had to create to it - I've been working on this choreography for 3 years now & it finally felt right to perform . Thank you to my incredible husband for bringing this to such a LEVEL of EPICNESS. The quality that you bring to my sh** is otherworldly and I am so thankful for what we get to do together everyday!

She added, "Shout out to Ginuwine and Channing Tatum - yall really set the tone with this timeless masterpiece! Inspirations for real!"

Channing Tatum shared the clip of her performance to his Instagram stories and wrote, "My JOJO killin that than! Get. It.Period."

"Pony" is a song by American singer Ginuwine, released as the debut single from his first album, Ginuwine...The Bachelor. 

