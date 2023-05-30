 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' MIGHT return, director teases

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' MIGHT return, director teases

Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow is making sure the hopes of the series renewal among fans would not die.

During an interview with Deadline, the filmmaker teased that the events between his demise and Star Wars: A New Hope remain unexplored in the Jedi-master story.

"This was conceived as a limited series; it is closed," adding, "There's 10 more years before New Hope, so never say never."

Echoing Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy's views as she described the show's future earlier.

"That is not an active development," the president told Comicbook at Star Wars Celebration.

"But I never say never, because there's always the possibility. That show was so well-received and Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody's all hands on deck with what we're doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We'll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road."

Conceived initially as a full-feature film, the studio shifted the story to a limited-series after Solo: A Star Wars Story proved to be a financial dud.

