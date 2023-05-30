 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Ryan Gosling reveals he often hangs out at Disneyland theme park alone

Ryan Gosling is so “Disney-obsessed” that he often hangs out at Disneyland theme park alone.

Ryan, who shares two daughters with partner Eva Mendes, is all set to appear as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming ‘Barbie’ film.

The Drive star revealed about his “obsession” with Full House alum John Stamos, who also considered himself a “Disney adult”.

During his appearance on Keke Palmer’s podcast, John told the host that his mind changed after his dinner encounter with Ryan that led him to embrace his love for Disney.

According to John, he asked Ryan, “You’re a Disney fan, aren’t you?”

John said the Notebook actor responded, “Yeah. He goes, ‘I’m obsessed. I’m a Disney adult. I go there by myself. I wear headphones. I go on rides. I have a mixtape.’”

John mentioned he told Ryan, “I go, ‘Yeah, me too. I’m a Disney guy too.”

John shared, “So that kind of turned the corner for me.”

Meanwhile, Ryan’s Barbie will release in theatres in July.

Last month, the La La Land actor talked about his upcoming movie during his appearance at the Warner Bros’ ComicCon presentation in Las Vegas.

Reflecting on Ken character, Ryan stated, “I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within.”

“I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it. However, Margot and Greta, I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere,” he added.

