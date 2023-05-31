 
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Web Desk

Beyonce's daughter Rumi supports big sister Blue Ivy at world tour show

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Beyoncé's 5-year-old daughter Rumi supported her sister Blue Ivy during her Renaissance Tour appearance

Rumi Carter, Beyoncé's youngest daughter, showed unwavering support for her older sister, Blue Ivy, during her  appearance at their mom's Renaissance World Tour show in Paris.

At just five years old, Rumi joined friends and family at the Stade de France, where she enthusiastically cheered on Blue Ivy during her performances on stage. 

A video shared on Twitter by a fan account captured the adorable moment of Rumi, accompanied by friends and family, cheering for her sister at the Stade de France.

The young girl even held up a sign that read "We Love You Blue!" during the show.

In the video, Blue Ivy can also be seen joining her family in the audience, still dressed in her performance outfit. 

Blue Ivy made a surprise appearance during the concert, showcasing her talent by performing in the dance breakdown of Beyoncé's songs My Power from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift and her 2020 single Black Parade.

Donning a shimmering silver jumpsuit similar to her mother's, the second-youngest Grammy Award winner impressed the crowd with her flawless execution of the choreography alongside Beyoncé's backup dancers.

After Blue Ivy's remarkable performance, Beyoncé acknowledged her daughter's achievement, prompting the audience to erupt into applause. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé's mother and Blue Ivy's grandmother, took to Instagram to express her pride in her grandchild's concert appearance.

Sharing a video of Blue Ivy at the end of her performance, Knowles-Lawson captioned it with excitement and admiration, emphasizing the preteen's fearlessness and talent.

