Showbiz
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Sonakshi Sinha drops glimpse of her new sea-facing house

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Sonakshi Sinha buys an independent home for herself in Bandra

Sonakshi Sinha has bought herself an independent new sea-facing flat in Mumbai; the actress has dropped a glimpse of her new apartment.  

Sinha, who previously used to live with her parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha in a 10 storey-building in Juhu, has now moved to her independent home. 

She has now realized that adulting is difficult, as she has an entire home to set up.

She wrote a quirky caption along with a bunch of pictures of her new home. The Dahaad actress wrote: "Adulting - HARD!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy.”

The pictures Sinha posted showed her standing around furniture covered in plastic. Behind her, a breathtaking view of Mumbai skyline is visible in the pictures.

On the work front, the 35-year-old actress was last seen in Amazon Prime web-series, Dahaad along with Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma.

Sonakshi Sinha has an interesting line-up coming her way. She has Kakuda, The Book of Darkness, Nikita Roy in the pipeline. On the other hand, she is also going to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, reports India Today.  

