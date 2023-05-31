Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again

Prince Harry has seemingly landed in trouble for one more time as he faces US visa court battle after his drug-taking revelations in his memoir Spare.



According to a report by Sky News, a federal judge will hear an appeal from a think tank to unseal the British royal’s US immigration records following admissions that he took drugs.

The judge will hear the case on June 6, where the US government officials will appear in court to answer questions over Harry’s visa application.

Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, tweeted, “Breaking News: A Hearing on the @Heritage @OversightPR Prince Harry immigration records case will be held in Washington, DC Federal Court in front of a U.S. Federal Judge at 2.30 pm on Tuesday June 6 in Courtroom 17.

He also revealed, “The Hearing will be open to the press.”

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month, demands release of Prince Harry's US visa records after drug admissions.