 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again
Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again

Prince Harry has seemingly landed in trouble for one more time as he faces US visa court battle after his drug-taking revelations in his memoir Spare.

According to a report by Sky News, a federal judge will hear an appeal from a think tank to unseal the British royal’s US immigration records following admissions that he took drugs.

The judge will hear the case on June 6, where the US government officials will appear in court to answer questions over Harry’s visa application.

Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, tweeted, “Breaking News: A Hearing on the @Heritage @OversightPR Prince Harry immigration records case will be held in Washington, DC Federal Court in front of a U.S. Federal Judge at 2.30 pm on Tuesday June 6 in Courtroom 17.

He also revealed, “The Hearing will be open to the press.”

Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month, demands release of Prince Harry's US visa records after drug admissions.

More From Royals:

King Charles Coronation broadcast leads popular nature show being axed

King Charles Coronation broadcast leads popular nature show being axed

Prince Harry made THIS decision for Archie, Lilibet years before Megxit

Prince Harry made THIS decision for Archie, Lilibet years before Megxit
Prince Harry and Meghan recite from ‘only one script’ again and again video

Prince Harry and Meghan recite from ‘only one script’ again and again
Why Prince Harry kept Meghan Markle ‘50 feet away’ from ‘Spare’ press tour video

Why Prince Harry kept Meghan Markle ‘50 feet away’ from ‘Spare’ press tour
Diana’s former bodyguard defends Meghan Markle latest move

Diana’s former bodyguard defends Meghan Markle latest move
Prince Harry to ‘completely annihilate’ the Royal Family video

Prince Harry to ‘completely annihilate’ the Royal Family
Kate Middleton, Prince William's another video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William's another video goes viral
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are ‘lucky’ for THIS reason

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are ‘lucky’ for THIS reason
Prince Harry never with Archie, Lilibet ‘when they need him’

Prince Harry never with Archie, Lilibet ‘when they need him’
Queen Rania’s longest dream finally comes true

Queen Rania’s longest dream finally comes true
King Charles personally presents medals to sailors for role in late mother’s funeral video

King Charles personally presents medals to sailors for role in late mother’s funeral
Prince William, Kate Middleton share ‘exciting news’

Prince William, Kate Middleton share ‘exciting news’