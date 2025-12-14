King Charles’ honest talk drives thousands to seek screening info

King Charles has proved the power of a royal spotlight this time turning a deeply personal moment into a public health wake-up call.

Days after the monarch spoke about his cancer journey, more than 100,000 people flocked to Cancer Research UK’s newly launched screening checker, giving the charity an unexpected surge in traffic and attention.

The online tool, which quietly went live on December 5, allows users to quickly see which cancer screenings they may be eligible for through the NHS or Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency.

While uptake was steady at first, visits spiked dramatically after the King’s video message aired during Friday’s Stand Up To Cancer broadcast, underlining just how strongly his words resonated.

Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell said the response showed the real-world impact of open conversations about the disease.

She noted that most visits came after Charles shared his own experience, adding that navigating screening options can often feel confusing.

The checker, she explained, was designed to simplify the process and taking just a few minutes to use it could be a life-saving step.

Alongside urging the public to take screening seriously, the King also delivered a note of optimism, revealing he is now able to begin scaling back his cancer treatment a hopeful update that appears to have inspired thousands to put their own health first.

Buckingham Palace said His Majesty was delighted by the scale and sensitivity of the worldwide media reaction and grateful for the flood of kind messages not only from the public but also from those working on the front lines of cancer care.

The Palace said the monarch’s thoughts and warmest wishes remain firmly with everyone affected by cancer, as well as the millions of loved ones who support them.

Speaking during the festive season, the King urged viewers to hold in their “hearts, minds, and prayers” the hundreds of thousands diagnosed each year.