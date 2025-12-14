 
Geo News

Princess Kate moves King Charles with touching gesture after cancer update

Princess of Wales makes generous move for cancer patients after King Charles video message

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 14, 2025

Princess Kate moves King Charles with touching gesture after cancer update
Princess Kate moves King Charles with touching gesture after cancer update

Catherine, the future Queen, garnered respect and admiration as she "moved" her father, King Charles, with a meaningful move. 

The Princess of Wales made an appearance at Ever After Garden, which is a seasonal outdoor space, raising funds for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.  

Following her visit, the team at the hospital extended gratitude towards Princess Kate for making a private visit in order to uplift the dedicated and hardworking volunteers and staff. 

The statement reads, "For so many, this can be a bittersweet time of year. [Princess Kate's] visit reminds us how important it is during the festive season to take the time to pause, reflect, and remember the people we love and have lost."

As a patron of The Royal Marsden, Catherine came out to support an important cause, benefiting cancer patients.

The note further said, "All donations help ensure our nurses, doctors, and research teams can provide the very best care and develop life-saving treatments, which are used across the UK and around the world."

Notably, Princess Kate made this thoughtful visit after King Charles appeared in a video message to share a positive update about his cancer treatment. 

He also urged people to take early detection seriously as it is a "key" to giving patients the "precious gift of hope" and recovery. 

More From Royals

Meghan Markle marks victory in Hollywood with high-profile invite
Meghan Markle marks victory in Hollywood with high-profile invite
Inside Prince Harry key mission as efforts for UK return grow
Inside Prince Harry key mission as efforts for UK return grow
Prince Harry, Meghan flying out Archie, Lilibet after King Charles gift
Prince Harry, Meghan flying out Archie, Lilibet after King Charles gift
Andrew sparks new wave of rage as police probe takes unexpected turn
Andrew sparks new wave of rage as police probe takes unexpected turn
King Charles delivers special surprise for Christmas as reunion looms
King Charles delivers special surprise for Christmas as reunion looms
Kate Middleton pens emotional note as royals receive delightful update
Kate Middleton pens emotional note as royals receive delightful update