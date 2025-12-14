Princess Kate moves King Charles with touching gesture after cancer update

Catherine, the future Queen, garnered respect and admiration as she "moved" her father, King Charles, with a meaningful move.

The Princess of Wales made an appearance at Ever After Garden, which is a seasonal outdoor space, raising funds for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Following her visit, the team at the hospital extended gratitude towards Princess Kate for making a private visit in order to uplift the dedicated and hardworking volunteers and staff.

The statement reads, "For so many, this can be a bittersweet time of year. [Princess Kate's] visit reminds us how important it is during the festive season to take the time to pause, reflect, and remember the people we love and have lost."

As a patron of The Royal Marsden, Catherine came out to support an important cause, benefiting cancer patients.

The note further said, "All donations help ensure our nurses, doctors, and research teams can provide the very best care and develop life-saving treatments, which are used across the UK and around the world."

Notably, Princess Kate made this thoughtful visit after King Charles appeared in a video message to share a positive update about his cancer treatment.

He also urged people to take early detection seriously as it is a "key" to giving patients the "precious gift of hope" and recovery.