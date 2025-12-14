 
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor trades 30 rooms for cosy corners on King's estate

Andrew’s 'shoebox' getaway gets a royal makeover at Sandringham

December 14, 2025

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is preparing to trade the grandeur of Royal Lodge for a more modest, "shoebox-sized" retreat on King Charles’ private Sandringham estate. 

The Mail on Sunday revealed on 14 December 2025 that the King’s 65-year-old brother will soon leave the 30-room mansion he has called home since 2004.

Andrew’s current residence, which he shares with his daughters, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, has long been a symbol of royal family life. 

The sprawling Royal Lodge boasts seven bedrooms across two floors, a large drawing room, and has been the backdrop to decades of family milestones. 

Sarah, who divorced Andrew in 1996, moved in with the family in 2008 and remains there, despite the couple’s separation.

According to royal author Robert Jobson, the "shoebox" property, located in a remote part of Sandringham, is undergoing extensive renovations to prepare for Andrew’s arrival. 

While the new home will be significantly smaller than Lodge, it promises privacy and a quieter lifestyle away from the public eye.

The palace has yet to confirm a timeline for Andrew and Sarah’s move, but insiders suggest the relocation could happen in the near future, marking the end of an era at Royal Lodge.

