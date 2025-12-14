Prince William, Princess Kate 'aware' of public dismay after 'selfish' act

Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly busy decorating their new forever home, Forest Lodge, but the couple also know the public's dismay caused by their move.

For the unversed, their new home, located at Windsor Great Park, underwent several changes.

Not only that, for the future King and Queen and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis' safety, the authorities introduced new rules, which are causing trouble to the residents.

Earlier, one of the locals, Tina, called out the royal couple for making the day-to-day life of residents difficult with their "selfish" move.

In conversation with the Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said that Kate and William must have sympathy for the disturbed community, but the changes were needed for their security.

She shared, "William and Catherine must be aware that there is some local disquiet about the diversion around their house. But it was only to be expected - and I’m sure people will soon get used to the longer route and understand the need for security."

Moreover, Jennie also shed light on William and Kate's preparations for the festive season at their new place, calling it "a special year for the family" after Catherine's health woes.