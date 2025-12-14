Prince Harry speaks up about UK return amid shocking accusations

Prince Harry shares exciting update on UK return amid shocking claims

Prince Harry returned to the spotlight with a new video in which he's celebrating his UK return, which is set to take place in the near future.

The Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games team released a video featuring special moments from the year 2025.

Notably, the background voice in the video was of Harry from his earlier appearance at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

He said, "Bring on Invictus Games Birmingham 2027."

The statement alongside the video reads, "As we look back on an extraordinary year for the # InvictusGames Foundation, this film celebrates the moments that defined our community in 2025.

"From global programmes that strengthened recovery to events that connected nations and families, we saw the power of service and sport change lives and save lives."

At the end of the message, Harry's spokesperson expressed gratitude towards the "nations, supporters, partners and of course the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans" for being a source of inspiration and making the Invictus Community proud.

"Your resilience and spirit moved us through another unforgettable year. Here is to continued recovery. Here is to impact that lasts. Here is to @birmingham_2027. Here is to the Invictus Community," the note said.

It is important to mention that Prince Harry's video, in which he excitedly announces his UK comeback, has been posted at the same time as the Duke of Sussex has been accused of plotting secret games.

For the unversed, Harry is currently waiting for the decision regarding his taxpayer-funded security after the Home Office asked officials to review his case.

Earlier, Cosmopolitan quoted an insider who claimed that it is not only about getting back security but "a fully functioning royal court in Britain" in order to "compete" with his brother, Prince William and regain his position in his homeland.