 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle taking Prince Harry ‘for a ride around the block'?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Meghan Markle taking Prince Harry ‘for a ride around the block?
Meghan Markle taking Prince Harry ‘for a ride around the block'?

Experts believe Meghan Markle, and other women ‘expecting very little in the way of fairytales’ and Prince Harry may wind up being taken on a ride.

 British journalist and author Petronella ‘Petsy’ Aspasia Wyatt issued these admissions and claims.

Her insights have been shared with The Telegraph and address the truth behind the Sussexes’ marriage.

“No one quite believes in other people’s marriages,” Ms Wyatt began the converastion by admitting.

Usually “there is always a flavour of doubt, a feeling half instinctive and half logical that one party is taking the other for a ride, and therefore must have something nefarious up their sleeve.”

Often times “male commentators tend to take this view more than women. They fail to understand that members of my s** enter into marriages, or any relationship, expecting very little in the way of fairytales and to most women marriage is a daily transaction.”

So its not unusual to brand the Sussexes’ marriage as “expedient,” because “expedience has held more relationships together than that crazy thing called love, which, as Thomas Hardy, a man who did understand women, once wrote, is as evanescent as steam.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry 'planning permanent' move to the UK?

Prince Harry 'planning permanent' move to the UK?
Prince Harry and Rihanna 'almost' got married? video

Prince Harry and Rihanna 'almost' got married?

Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte wont ‘want to be burdened' video

Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte wont ‘want to be burdened'
Prince Harry possesses a ‘boring blandness of personality’ video

Prince Harry possesses a ‘boring blandness of personality’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims are ‘as questionable as a £30 note’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims are ‘as questionable as a £30 note’
Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again

Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again
King Charles Coronation broadcast leads popular nature show being axed

King Charles Coronation broadcast leads popular nature show being axed

Prince Harry ‘can’t stand’ without Meghan Markle: ‘Lacks something inside’

Prince Harry ‘can’t stand’ without Meghan Markle: ‘Lacks something inside’
Prince Harry made THIS decision for Archie, Lilibet years before Megxit

Prince Harry made THIS decision for Archie, Lilibet years before Megxit
Prince Harry and Meghan recite from ‘only one script’ again and again video

Prince Harry and Meghan recite from ‘only one script’ again and again
Why Prince Harry kept Meghan Markle ‘50 feet away’ from ‘Spare’ press tour video

Why Prince Harry kept Meghan Markle ‘50 feet away’ from ‘Spare’ press tour
Diana’s former bodyguard defends Meghan Markle latest move

Diana’s former bodyguard defends Meghan Markle latest move