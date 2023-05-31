 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
HSHaider Sherazi

Imran Khan rubbishes reports of ‘losing contact’ with President Arif Alvi

By
HSHaider Sherazi

Wednesday May 31, 2023

President Arif Alvi (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/Files
President Arif Alvi (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/Files

  • "Will Arif Alvi ever be upset with me?" asks PTI chief sarcastically.
  • Imran Khan says Arif Alvi signed SC review bill with his consent.
  • SC Review of Judgements Bill was signed by president last Friday.

ISLAMABAD: As multiple leaders of former prime minister Imran Khan leave side, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman dismissed reports that President Arif Alvi had stopped contacting him.

“Will Arif Alvi ever be upset with me?” the PTI chief said in response to a question by Geo News whether the president was upset with him. He added that reports regarding his ties with President Alvi were “incorrect”.

Khan also said that Alvi signed the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill 2023 with his consultation and was updated on it.

“Had Arif Alvi not signed the document then it would have turned into law either way,” he added.

Earlier this week, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, during the hearing of the Punjab polls case in the Supreme Court, apprised the court that the law for the review of suo motu judgements had come into effect.

The Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Bill, 2023, came into force last Friday after President Alvi’s assent. The law states that for reviewing a suo motu judgement, a bigger bench — than the one that issued the order — will hear the case.

The PTI chief was talking while he was leaving an accountability court where he had appeared in the infamous £190 million settlement case. He was granted bail by the court till June 19 (20 days) today.

Before arriving at the accountability court, he had also appeared at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The high court also granted the former prime minister bail in a separate case on the violation of Section 144 for 10 days.

The deposed premier, who had been ousted via a vote of no-confidence last year in April, had appeared before the high court amid strict security, to seek an interim bail in the graft case.

Before that, he had accompanied his wife Bushra Bibi to an accountability court present inside the federal judicial complex, for an extension of her bail in the €190 million settlement case. The court disposed of the former first lady's plea and allowed her to leave.

Khan, along with his wife and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

More From Pakistan:

What is the deadline to apply for PM Shehbaz’s laptop scheme?

What is the deadline to apply for PM Shehbaz’s laptop scheme?
PTI doesn't need 'electables' anymore: Imran Khan

PTI doesn't need 'electables' anymore: Imran Khan
Imran’s medical reports with NAB 'at odds' with Patel’s claims

Imran’s medical reports with NAB 'at odds' with Patel’s claims
Sindh orders removing CNG kits from school vans

Sindh orders removing CNG kits from school vans

Justice Isa-led commission objects to SC bench hearing audio leaks case

Justice Isa-led commission objects to SC bench hearing audio leaks case
Scholarships: Good news for teachers

Scholarships: Good news for teachers
IHC wants to know 'who records audios'

IHC wants to know 'who records audios'
Accountability court grants Imran Khan 20-day bail in £190m settlement case

Accountability court grants Imran Khan 20-day bail in £190m settlement case
Dr Aafia Siddiqui meets sister after 20 years

Dr Aafia Siddiqui meets sister after 20 years
May 9 riots 'mastermind' Imran Khan to be tried in military court: Rana Sanaullah

May 9 riots 'mastermind' Imran Khan to be tried in military court: Rana Sanaullah
Four more alleged May 9 vandals handed over to military in Faisalabad

Four more alleged May 9 vandals handed over to military in Faisalabad
Strong govt has people's backing, not establishment's: Imran Khan

Strong govt has people's backing, not establishment's: Imran Khan