FM Bilawal leaves for Jordan to attend ‘royal wedding’

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari lands India's Goa on May 4, 2023 for the SCO meeting. — Foreign Office

FM Bilawal invited to wedding event by Royal family of Jordan: FO

Jordan is gearing up for the crown prince's wedding on Thursday.

The foreign minister will meet Iraqi leadership during Baghdad visit.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is travelling this afternoon to Jordan and Iraq, the state-run APP quoted Foreign Office as saying on Wednesday.



In the first leg of the visit, the foreign minister will travel to Jordan to attend the royal wedding at the invitation of the Royal family of Jordan, the statement added.

Jordan is gearing up for Crown Prince Hussein's wedding on Thursday, an event already greeted with fireworks, concerts and social media frenzy in the usually quiet desert kingdom.

The eldest son of King Abdullah II will marry Saudi fiancee Rajwa Al Saif at the grand royal wedding with regional monarchs, US First Lady Jill Biden and the king of the Netherlands among the guests.

On the big day for the Hashemite kingdom, a key Western ally, the royal red motorcade, reserved for special occasions, will cross the capital Amman to celebrate the bride and groom who are both 28 years old.

In the lead-up to the wedding of the next in line to Jordan's throne, the country has been gripped by royal fever.

From Jordan, the FO said that FM Bilawal travel to Iraq from June 5-7.

During the visit, the foreign minister will meet Iraqi leadership, and hold detailed meetings with his counterpart.

“Important agreements will also be signed during the visit,” read the communique.

Bilawal is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Iraq, Dr Fuad Hussein.

— With additional input from AFP