UK army chief acknowledges Pakistan Army’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism

Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders calls on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on May 31. — ISPR

Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders on Wednesday acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of the Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The UK army chief made the remarks during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, according to the military’s media wing.

During the meeting, regional security issues and matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The UK army chief lays a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. — ISPR

Earlier upon arrival at the GHQ, the UK army chief laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, the statement added.

The ISPR said a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Earlier, visiting dignitary had also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.