Ryan Gosling says he ‘wasn’t thinking about kids’ before he met Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling has returned to Hollywood after a four year hiatus

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has recently opened up about his experience of parenthood, saying that he never thought about having children before he met his long-term partner Eva Mendes.

Gosling and Mendes got into a relationship after they starred in 2012 critically acclaimed drama The Place Beyond The Pines.

Gosling has recently revealed to GQ’s Global Summer issue that his role in the movie was a turning point in his personal life, saying, “I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,”

“And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realised that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

In 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, Esmeralda, followed by Amada two years later, at a time when Gosling's career was on the rise with starring roles in hit films such as La La Land and The Nice Guys.

However, after playing the role of legendary astronaut Neil Armstrong in the biopic First Man, the actor decided to take a break from his career to spend more time with his family.

Since returning to the industry, Gosling's role as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie marks his biggest foray into mainstream cinema. The film will be released on July 21 in the U.S.