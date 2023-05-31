 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ryan Gosling says he ‘wasn’t thinking about kids’ before he met Eva Mendes

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Ryan Gosling has returned to Hollywood after a four year hiatus
Ryan Gosling has returned to Hollywood after a four year hiatus 

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has recently opened up about his experience of parenthood, saying that he never thought about having children before he met his long-term partner Eva Mendes.

Gosling and Mendes got into a relationship after they starred in 2012 critically acclaimed drama The Place Beyond The Pines.

Gosling has recently revealed to GQ’s Global Summer issue that his role in the movie was a turning point in his personal life, saying, “I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,”

“And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realised that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

In 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, Esmeralda, followed by Amada two years later, at a time when Gosling's career was on the rise with starring roles in hit films such as La La Land and The Nice Guys.

However, after playing the role of legendary astronaut Neil Armstrong in the biopic First Man, the actor decided to take a break from his career to spend more time with his family.

Since returning to the industry, Gosling's role as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie marks his biggest foray into mainstream cinema. The film will be released on July 21 in the U.S.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Tranter, who wrote Justin Bieber's 'Sorry', talks about 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'

Justin Tranter, who wrote Justin Bieber's 'Sorry', talks about 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'
Noor Alfallah: Who is Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend

Noor Alfallah: Who is Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend

Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of her children after emotional post

Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of her children after emotional post
Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green enjoy a leisurely stroll in NYC

Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green enjoy a leisurely stroll in NYC
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gushes over a Hollywood star

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gushes over a Hollywood star
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to release on Friday

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to release on Friday

Kaley Cuoco mourns the loss of beloved chihuahua Dump Truck

Kaley Cuoco mourns the loss of beloved chihuahua Dump Truck
Ming-Na Wen over the moon to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ming-Na Wen over the moon to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Amber Heard happily goes book shopping while Johnny Depp recover from ‘painful’ injury

Amber Heard happily goes book shopping while Johnny Depp recover from ‘painful’ injury
Jana Kramer reflects on ‘releasing years of shame’ after Mike Caussin divorce

Jana Kramer reflects on ‘releasing years of shame’ after Mike Caussin divorce
Sia opens up about being diagnosed with autism two years after Music controversy

Sia opens up about being diagnosed with autism two years after Music controversy
Halle Bailey credits Black actresses for her iconic role in The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey credits Black actresses for her iconic role in The Little Mermaid