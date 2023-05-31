 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Laxman Utekar shares insights into casting choices for ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ will hit theatres on June 2, 2023.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke director Laxman Utekar has revealed the purpose of casting Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

In his exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he opened up about choosing Vicky Kaushal to play a man from a middle-class background.

“During the writing stage itself, I was sure that I wanted to do this film with Vicky Kaushal. The reason is that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a middle-class family drama, and I wanted somebody who understands their values, the value of a small town, and Vicky, besides being a star, also belongs to a middle-class family so he understands it.

He further added, “What happens is that sometimes in a film the character doesn’t look from that world, and then things start to look a bit off. But in our trailer, you must have seen that in terms of the costumes and the language, Vicky looks like he is a part of that world,”

The director then shared insight on casting Sara Ali Khan as the female lead, “I knew Sara, and the person that she is in real life - a little bubbly, little stubborn, mischievous - this character is also very similar.”

“So when I met her I felt that if she played Saumya, then it would be easy for her to translate that behavior into the character. We did some workshops, and both of them easily merged into their characters and that world.”

The family drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will bow in theatres on June 2, 2023. 

