Showbiz
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Vicky Kaushal to put on weight for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Director Laxman Utekar has once again chosen Vicky Kaushal to play the lead role in his upcoming biopic, Chhatrapati Sambhaji, after casting him in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Utekar shared that Kaushal will need to gain weight for the new role. The director cited Kaushal's physique and personality as the primary reasons for his selection for the role.

He said, “First of all, Vicky is a very good performer as we all know. You can see it in any of his films. At the same time, he is an amazing person.”

“Secondly, when the script was ready, we wanted an actor whose personality matches with Sambhaji Maharaj. That personality and that physicality only Vicky has from the younger lot of actors. So I thought he would be a perfect casting for Sambhaji Maharaj,” he explained.

Utekar further disclosed the prep the actor s doing for the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, “Vicky’s training is going on because he has to gain weight, and go beyond 100 kgs.

As per the director, the Raazi actor is also training for the skills the Chhatrapati is going to put on display, “He is undergoing training for horse riding and sword fighting. So all the training is going on. Rest of the casting and location hunting is also underway,”

Meanwhile, Utekar and Kaushal are currently promoting their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which will release on June 2. 

