5 killed, 3 injured in explosion in Kot Addu

A rescue 1122 worker present at the site of the explosion in Punjab's Kot Addu on June 1, 2023. — photo by author

KOT ADDU: At least five people were killed and three were injured in an explosion in a house in Daira Din Panah, in Punjab's Kot Addu — about 80 kilometres from Muzaffargarh — police said Thursday.

According to the police, the house in which the explosion occurred was owned by a person who works at a junkyard.

“Even at the time of the explosion, waste materials and scrap were being sorted,” they confirmed, adding that police teams and related security agencies reached the spot soon after the explosion.

“The nature of the explosion is being investigated,” police said.

They further added that the five killed included two women and a girl. They also belonged to the same family.

Moreover, the injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital, Kot Addu.

More to follow...