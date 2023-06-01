 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
Adnan Mujtaba

5 killed, 3 injured in explosion in Kot Addu

By
Adnan Mujtaba

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

A  rescue 1122 worker present at the site of the explosion in Punjabs Kot Addu on June 1, 2023. — photo by author
A  rescue 1122 worker present at the site of the explosion in Punjab's Kot Addu on June 1, 2023. — photo by author

KOT ADDU: At least five people were killed and three were injured in an explosion in a house in Daira Din Panah, in Punjab's Kot Addu — about 80 kilometres from Muzaffargarh — police said Thursday.

According to the police, the house in which the explosion occurred was owned by a person who works at a junkyard.

“Even at the time of the explosion, waste materials and scrap were being sorted,” they confirmed, adding that police teams and related security agencies reached the spot soon after the explosion.

“The nature of the explosion is being investigated,” police said.

They further added that the five killed included two women and a girl. They also belonged to the same family.

Moreover, the injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital, Kot Addu. 

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Unofficial moon-sighting penalised under proposed law

Unofficial moon-sighting penalised under proposed law
May 9 mayhem: Pemra bars channels from giving air time to 'hate mongers, facilitators'

May 9 mayhem: Pemra bars channels from giving air time to 'hate mongers, facilitators'
PPP's Asif Zardari ropes in several ex-lawmakers

PPP's Asif Zardari ropes in several ex-lawmakers

Proceedings begin against SC judge in SJC

Proceedings begin against SC judge in SJC
Pakistani handicrafts attract throngs of people at cultural event in China

Pakistani handicrafts attract throngs of people at cultural event in China
Pakistan resolves to address global migration challenges

Pakistan resolves to address global migration challenges
UK army chief acknowledges Pakistan Army’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism

UK army chief acknowledges Pakistan Army’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism
Soldier martyred as security forces thwart attempt to disrupt polio drive

Soldier martyred as security forces thwart attempt to disrupt polio drive
‘Conditional loyalty is business’, Asif hits out at Miftah over criticism on economy

‘Conditional loyalty is business’, Asif hits out at Miftah over criticism on economy
FM Bilawal leaves for Jordan to attend ‘royal wedding’

FM Bilawal leaves for Jordan to attend ‘royal wedding’
PTI deserters meet Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Adiala jail in bid to 'convince' him to quit party

PTI deserters meet Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Adiala jail in bid to 'convince' him to quit party
Ali Gillani bailable warrant issued in 2021 Senate horse-trading case

Ali Gillani bailable warrant issued in 2021 Senate horse-trading case