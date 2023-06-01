Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him

Alia Bhatt shares his 92nd birthday video to pay him a tribute

Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan has passed away today on June 1; the actress has written a heart wrenching note to bid farewell to his hero.

Along with a note, Alia also shared a video that featured her granddad with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The video was from his 92nd birthday celebration.

The Gangubai Kathiwadi actress wrote: "My grandpa. My hero Played golf till 93, Worked till 93, Made the best omelette, Told the best stories.”

“Played the violin, Played with his great granddaughter, Loved his cricket, Loved his sketching, Loved his family & till the very last moment..loved his life!”

“My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy.. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again."

On the other hand, Narendranath’s daughter and Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also shared her father’s picture and penned an emotional note on his demise.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt just made her debut at the MET Gala fashion event. Now, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.