PTI President Parvez Elahi arrested in Lahore

pakistan
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi is being taken into custody, in this still image, on June 1, 2023. — YouTube/GeoNews
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi is being taken into custody, in this still image, on June 1, 2023. — YouTube/GeoNews

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi was arrested by anti-corruption officials from Lahore outside his home, reported Geo News on Thursday. 

The former Punjab chief minister was taken into custody by the anti-corruption personnel after pulling over his car near Zahoor Elahi's residence in Lahore’s Gulberg area.

Elahi's spokesperson has confirmed the development.

The development came after an anti-corruption court last week discarded his interim bail over his failure to appear before the court citing health issues.

His arrest was required in the Rs70 million corruption case related to the embezzlement of development funds allocated for the Gujrat district.

The anti-corruption court judge also declared Elahi's medical certificate bogus which claimed that he had been experiencing chest pain.

Speaking to Geo News, Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said Elahi was wanted by the anti-corruption police in a graft case.

He said the PTI president was fleeing from his residence when the police intercepted his vehicle and took him into custody.

The minister added that resistance was put up during the arrest but the police managed to arrest him.

More to follow...

