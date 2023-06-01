 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Imran Khan's 'rights abuses allegations' ploy to distract from May 9 riots: PM Shehbaz

By
Web Desk
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/Reuters/File
PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/Reuters/File 

  • PM says PTI chief “capable of going to any extreme”.
  • Says he is “not surprised” by Imran Khan's “antics”.
  • "Everything about Imran Khan is hate, division and lie."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif slammed his predecessor Imran Khan for “misleading and baseless allegations” of "rights abuses", saying that it was a ploy to distract attention from his involvement in May 9 events.

“Make no mistake about the evil intent behind Imran Niazi's latest ploy to defame our law enforcement agencies and police. Yet again he is making misleading and baseless allegations of the "rights abuses" just to distract attention for his culpability in the tragic events of May 9,” the premier wrote on his official Twitter handle.

PM Shehbaz, who is also the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), also said that he was “not surprised” by the former prime minister’s “antics”.

Imran Khans rights abuses allegations ploy to distract from May 9 riots: PM Shehbaz

He added that the PTI chief was “capable of going to any extreme” as he “persistently” uses “foul language against the state institutions, incite[s] people to violence and attack[s] the state symbols and military installations & bring[s] down martyrs' monuments”.

The prime minister went on to write on the tweet: “He [Khan] presides over a disinformation apparatus that deploys fake news methodically to fool the people. Everything about him is hate, division and lie.”

A crackdown has been launched against PTI following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court’s premises.

Khan's arrest last month sparked days of street protests after which the PTI leaders' exodus started, as security forces launched a crackdown against the party following the attacks on civil and military institutions, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House). At least eight people were killed in the violent protests almost across the country.

Amid these arrests, an exchange of accusations began between the Imran Khan-led PTI and the federal government involving alleged “ill-treatment” of the party’s women workers and supporters during the custody.

The government has maintained that the PTI’s claims are unfounded.

Last week, in a late-night press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI planned to highlight human rights violations in Pakistan on a global scale after orchestrating a simulated raid at a certain known party worker, involving a rape and casualties caused by gunfire.

The security czar said that intelligence agencies intercepted an audio clip that sheds light on a conspiracy hatched by the PTI to malign the country's law-enforcement agencies.

Reacting to his presser, Imran Khan on Sunday said Sanaullah is "so obviously trying to cover up and preempt the horror stories about to break in the media."

"If there were any doubts about women being mistreated in jails, this press conference from this certified criminal should remove all such doubts," he wrote on Twitter.

More From Pakistan:

After Parvez Elahi’s arrest, PTI’s Asad Qaiser, Pervez Khattak ‘go missing’

After Parvez Elahi’s arrest, PTI’s Asad Qaiser, Pervez Khattak ‘go missing’
Imran Khan's 'rights abuses allegations' ploy to distract from May 9 riots: PM Shehbaz

Imran Khan's 'rights abuses allegations' ploy to distract from May 9 riots: PM Shehbaz
PTI President Parvez Elahi arrested in Lahore video

PTI President Parvez Elahi arrested in Lahore
Audio leak probe: NA body summons bank details of Saqib Nisar’s son

Audio leak probe: NA body summons bank details of Saqib Nisar’s son
PM Shehbaz to attend Turkish President Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony

PM Shehbaz to attend Turkish President Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony
'Does law allow surveillance, secret recordings of citizens?' asks IHC

'Does law allow surveillance, secret recordings of citizens?' asks IHC
PHC declares orders of arrests under MPO 'null and void'

PHC declares orders of arrests under MPO 'null and void'
6 killed, 2 injured in explosion in Kot Addu

6 killed, 2 injured in explosion in Kot Addu
Two soldiers martyred in terror attack along Pak-Iran border: ISPR

Two soldiers martyred in terror attack along Pak-Iran border: ISPR
LHC declares PTI workers' detention illegal, orders release

LHC declares PTI workers' detention illegal, orders release
Govt should consult Supreme Court before legislation concerning judiciary: CJP Bandial

Govt should consult Supreme Court before legislation concerning judiciary: CJP Bandial
Aafia Siddiqui 'miserable and terrified of jail torture': Senator Mushtaq Ahmed

Aafia Siddiqui 'miserable and terrified of jail torture': Senator Mushtaq Ahmed
Unofficial moon-sighting penalised under proposed law

Unofficial moon-sighting penalised under proposed law
PPP's Asif Zardari ropes in several ex-lawmakers

PPP's Asif Zardari ropes in several ex-lawmakers

May 9 mayhem: Pemra bars channels from giving air time to 'hate mongers, facilitators'

May 9 mayhem: Pemra bars channels from giving air time to 'hate mongers, facilitators'
Proceedings begin against SC judge in SJC

Proceedings begin against SC judge in SJC
Pakistani handicrafts attract throngs of people at cultural event in China

Pakistani handicrafts attract throngs of people at cultural event in China
Pakistan resolves to address global migration challenges

Pakistan resolves to address global migration challenges
UK army chief acknowledges Pakistan Army’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism

UK army chief acknowledges Pakistan Army’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism
‘Conditional loyalty is business’, Asif hits out at Miftah over criticism on economy

‘Conditional loyalty is business’, Asif hits out at Miftah over criticism on economy