Netflix has no plans to renew contract with Harry and Meghan?

Royals
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Netflix has no plans to renew any contract with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the Invictus Games production, the couple's critics said on Thursday.

Speculations started doing the rounds hours after it was reported that King Charles is “breathing a sigh of relief” after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signalled a major change in their Netflix approach.

Citing an insider, GB News reported that the couple will not be making any more royal-bashing Netflix shows or tell-all books.

A report recently said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'entertaining' the idea of a Netflix feature-length film about their life inside the Palace.

The report said that that couple wishes to share details about their experience in the Royal Family that were not included in their documentary, Harry & Meghan, and the prince's recently released memoir, 

According to the report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who signed a lucrative deal with Netflix in 2020 and are 'keen' to work with them again.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently appeared in a Netflix documentary which has been seen by millions of people.

In the documentary, the couple opened up about how they got married and what led to their departure from the United Kingdom.

The report comes a day after Prince William's Earthshot Prize announced a partnership with YouTube to produce content.


