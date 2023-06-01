 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

'The Crown' actor's dog named after Prince Diana's family

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

The Crown actors dog named after Prince Dianas family

The family name of late Princess Diana has been given to actor Emma Corrin's dog.  

It was revealed in an Instagram post shared the actress who played Princess Diana in Netflix show The Crown.

The British actress took to Instagram to share a selfie which also shows their dog behind them.

The photo was accompanied by a motivational caption that said, "Live truthfully and love hard….yourself and others…..reach for your dreams like Spencer is reaching for my lunch. Keep sharing, keep strong, and keep potting plants in white trousers. Y’all got this."

The Crown actors dog named after Prince Dianas family

Corrin portrayed Diana, Princess of Wales in the fourth season of the Netflix historical drama The Crown, for which they won a Golden Globe and were nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.

"The Crown" has drawn criticism and calls for disclaimers over its dramatised storylines.

Some commentators have voiced concern over its airing just two months after Elizabeth's death and the impact it could have on her son Charles' reign.

Netflix describes "The Crown" as "fictional dramatization", inspired by real events.

More From Royals:

'The Crown' actor's dog named after Prince Diana's family

'The Crown' actor's dog named after Prince Diana's family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘poked the wrong bear’ with NYC stint

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘poked the wrong bear’ with NYC stint
Kate, William join world royals in Jordan at Prince Hussein's wedding to Rajwa Al-Saif: Photos

Kate, William join world royals in Jordan at Prince Hussein's wedding to Rajwa Al-Saif: Photos
Kate and William gave special instructions to Digital Content Creator before Jordan visit?

Kate and William gave special instructions to Digital Content Creator before Jordan visit?
Netflix has no plans to renew contract with Harry and Meghan?

Netflix has no plans to renew contract with Harry and Meghan?
Prince Harry ‘doesn’t need to invent such things to get sympathy’ video

Prince Harry ‘doesn’t need to invent such things to get sympathy’
Kate Middleton, William turn heads as they attend wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince

Kate Middleton, William turn heads as they attend wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince
Prince Harry facing ‘terrible divorce pressure’: ‘He’s under siege!’ video

Prince Harry facing ‘terrible divorce pressure’: ‘He’s under siege!’
Prince Harry ‘never inherited’ Diana’s inner manipulator video

Prince Harry ‘never inherited’ Diana’s inner manipulator
Prince William rivaling younger brother Harry with YouTube deal?

Prince William rivaling younger brother Harry with YouTube deal?
Meghan Markle ‘obsessed' with her audition for the ‘most hard-done’ human

Meghan Markle ‘obsessed' with her audition for the ‘most hard-done’ human
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s divorce ‘a done deal’? pal spills the beans video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s divorce ‘a done deal’? pal spills the beans
Meghan Markle is a ‘careful plotter’: 'Makes Harry think he can't succeed' video

Meghan Markle is a ‘careful plotter’: 'Makes Harry think he can't succeed'
Video of Prince William and Kate Middleton from Jordan hotel surfaces video

Video of Prince William and Kate Middleton from Jordan hotel surfaces

Prince Harry to miss his father once again in upcoming London trip video

Prince Harry to miss his father once again in upcoming London trip
King Charles to ‘appeal’ to younger crowd with ‘environmental’ activism video

King Charles to ‘appeal’ to younger crowd with ‘environmental’ activism
Princess Charlotte shares this uncanny gesture with mom Kate Middleton video

Princess Charlotte shares this uncanny gesture with mom Kate Middleton
Prince Harry’s could be denied US entry amid his legal cases in London

Prince Harry’s could be denied US entry amid his legal cases in London
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘constant hate is draining’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘constant hate is draining’
Princess Charlotte would not want 'burden' of titles from King Charles video

Princess Charlotte would not want 'burden' of titles from King Charles