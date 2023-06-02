Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why

Shahid Kapoor's children watched 'Jab We Met' recently in theatres

Shahid Kapoor admitted that he does not like his children, Misha and Zain to watch him on-screen.

While talking to Instant Bollywood, Kapoor said Jab We Met was the first film that his kids saw because wife Mira Rajput wanted them to see it.

The Chup Chup Ke actor stated: "I don’t like them seeing me much. So, first day, their first question was 'Why do people come up to you?' Because they hadn’t seen much of my work. Now, recently they just saw Jab We Met."

He further revealed: "It had come out in theatres. So, my mom took them to see it and Mira wanted them to go and see it. She was like 'This is one film where you are not like hitting people and doing all this intense stuff.”

“It is a family viewing kind of film, so I want them to go and see it'. So, that actually, I think the first film of mine that they saw”, added Kapoor.

Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was the most popular film of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Released in 2007, the film totally pulled out the heart strings of the viewers. It remains fresh in everybody’s heart and mind even today, reports Pinkvilla.