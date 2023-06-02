 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
|

Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why

By
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Shahid Kapoors children watched Jab We Met recently in theatres
Shahid Kapoor's children watched 'Jab We Met' recently in theatres

Shahid Kapoor admitted that he does not like his children, Misha and Zain to watch him on-screen.

While talking to Instant Bollywood, Kapoor said Jab We Met was the first film that his kids saw because wife Mira Rajput wanted them to see it.

The Chup Chup Ke actor stated: "I don’t like them seeing me much. So, first day, their first question was 'Why do people come up to you?' Because they hadn’t seen much of my work. Now, recently they just saw Jab We Met."

He further revealed: "It had come out in theatres. So, my mom took them to see it and Mira wanted them to go and see it. She was like 'This is one film where you are not like hitting people and doing all this intense stuff.”

“It is a family viewing kind of film, so I want them to go and see it'. So, that actually, I think the first film of mine that they saw”, added Kapoor.

Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was the most popular film of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Released in 2007, the film totally pulled out the heart strings of the viewers. It remains fresh in everybody’s heart and mind even today, reports Pinkvilla.  

More From Showbiz:

Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'

Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'
Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why

Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why
Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'
Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for 'Baiju Bawra'

Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for 'Baiju Bawra'
Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him

Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him
Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'

Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'
Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours

Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours
Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?

Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?
Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures

Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures
Nora Fatehi expresses wish to play 'Sholay' actor Helen's biopic

Nora Fatehi expresses wish to play 'Sholay' actor Helen's biopic
Vicky Kaushal to put on weight for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’

Vicky Kaushal to put on weight for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’
Laxman Utekar shares insights into casting choices for ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’

Laxman Utekar shares insights into casting choices for ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’
Deepika Padukone reminisces about ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ on 10th anniversary

Deepika Padukone reminisces about ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ on 10th anniversary
Kareena Kapoor praises Saif Ali Khan's skills beyond acting

Kareena Kapoor praises Saif Ali Khan's skills beyond acting
'Zanjeer' director Apoorva Lakhia says Ram Charan doesn’t pick his phone calls

'Zanjeer' director Apoorva Lakhia says Ram Charan doesn’t pick his phone calls
Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager 2' releasing on June 30: See poster

Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager 2' releasing on June 30: See poster
Naseeruddin Shah has no intentions to watch 'The Kerala Story': Here's why

Naseeruddin Shah has no intentions to watch 'The Kerala Story': Here's why