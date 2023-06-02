Adil Nabi determined to help Pakistan win World Cup Qualifier

Undated photograph of Adil Nabi during a match. — Twitter/AdilNabi

KARACHI: Talented midfielder Adil Nabi will represent the Pakistan national football team in this year’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the player confirmed.

Born in Birmingham, Nabi is a British Pakistani who currently plays for Athens Kallithea FC in the second tier of the Greek football league system.

Adil is determined to help Pakistan win the World Cup Qualifier this year — something that the side has never done before.

“In the June window I will not be available but I will be there for the World Cup qualifiers in October to make history and change Pakistan football,” Nabi told Geosuper.tv on Friday.

“I want to bring the glory to Pakistan via football and make it a huge sport in the country.

“Of course, it will be great to represent Pakistan football national team. My brother [Rahis Nabi] is already representing the country this month. I know everyone in Pakistan is waiting for me. InshaAllah [God willing] the wait will be over soon.”

Adil also revealed the reason behind his unavailability during the upcoming international matches in June, where the Shaheens will play a four-nation cup in Mauritius while also participating in the SAFF Championship in India.

“It [reason behind not being available for the June window] was documentation as I had a busy schedule so it wasn’t possible. However, I will be watching everything that happens in the June window. Supporting the guys!” he added.

Adil, who also has the ability to play as a striker, has notched up 41 goals and 21 assists in 182 appearances over the course of his career so far.

Adil started his career in the youth ranks of West Bromwich Albion after joining their academy at the age of eight. He spent around 15 years at The Hawthorns before leaving in 2016.

However, he has been plying his trade in Greece since 2019, where he has also represented Atromitos and OFI Crete in the past.

In 2015-16, he also spent some time on loan in the Indian Super League for Delhi Dynamos, where he shared the locker room with the likes of Roberto Carlos, John Arne Riise and Florent Malouda.

Adil also clinched the young player award at the Asian Football Awards in 2013 and has also represented England’s national team at the Under-16 and Under-17 levels.

Adil’s younger brothers Samir and Rahis, who have been called up by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for the upcoming matches, are also professional footballers.