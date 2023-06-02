Ileana D'Cruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her 'babymoon'

Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first child

Ileana D’Cruz, who is soon going to embrace motherhood, has finally shared a glimpse of her boyfriend in a picture.

Ever since Ileana shared her pregnancy news, fans have been curious to know about the father. However, she did not clarify their confusion, neither did she spill any beans about her boyfriend.

Earlier today, the Main Tera Hero actress dropped a picture of beach, mentioning in the caption about her ‘baby moon’.

She also posted another picture on Instagram story holding hands with a man while flaunting rings. However, it is still not confirmed whether the man in the picture is her fiancé or not.

The 36-year-old actress wrote in the caption: “My idea of romance clearly can't let him eat in peace.”

On April 18, Ileana announced her pregnancy by dropping a picture of a baby outfit and a pendant that had ‘mama’ engraved on it. “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you, my little darling", she wrote.

Reportedly, the Barfi actress was dating an Australian photographer, Andrem Kneebone. But, she broke up with him in 2019.

Rumours have it that Ileana D’Cruz is currently dating Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastian Laurent, reports India Today.