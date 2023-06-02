 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
|

Ileana D'Cruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her 'babymoon'

By
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Ileana DCruz is expecting her first child
Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first child

Ileana D’Cruz, who is soon going to embrace motherhood, has finally shared a glimpse of her boyfriend in a picture.

Ever since Ileana shared her pregnancy news, fans have been curious to know about the father. However, she did not clarify their confusion, neither did she spill any beans about her boyfriend.

Earlier today, the Main Tera Hero actress dropped a picture of beach, mentioning in the caption about her ‘baby moon’.

She also posted another picture on Instagram story holding hands with a man while flaunting rings. However, it is still not confirmed whether the man in the picture is her fiancé or not.

The 36-year-old actress wrote in the caption: “My idea of romance clearly can't let him eat in peace.”

Ileana DCruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her babymoon

On April 18, Ileana announced her pregnancy by dropping a picture of a baby outfit and a pendant that had ‘mama’ engraved on it. “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you, my little darling", she wrote. 

Reportedly, the Barfi actress was dating an Australian photographer, Andrem Kneebone. But, she broke up with him in 2019.

Rumours have it that Ileana D’Cruz is currently dating Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastian Laurent, reports India Today.  

More From Showbiz:

Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dahaad' success: 'People who have not spoken to me...'

Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dahaad' success: 'People who have not spoken to me...'
Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on '27th wedding anniversary'

Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on '27th wedding anniversary'
Ileana D'Cruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her 'babymoon'

Ileana D'Cruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her 'babymoon'
'Bigg Boss 7' famed Kushal Tandon returns to TV after six years

'Bigg Boss 7' famed Kushal Tandon returns to TV after six years
Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha pens long note on daughter's birthday

Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha pens long note on daughter's birthday
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' to get a sequel?

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' to get a sequel?
Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'

Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'
Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why

Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why
Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'
Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for 'Baiju Bawra'

Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for 'Baiju Bawra'
Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him

Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him
Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'

Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'
Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours

Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours
Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?

Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?
Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures

Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures
Nora Fatehi expresses wish to play 'Sholay' actor Helen's biopic

Nora Fatehi expresses wish to play 'Sholay' actor Helen's biopic
Vicky Kaushal to put on weight for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’

Vicky Kaushal to put on weight for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’