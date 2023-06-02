Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on '27th wedding anniversary'

Sridevi's sudden death in 2018 left many in shock

Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor has shared a special post on Instagram wishing his late wife 27th wedding anniversary.

Boney posted a memorable couple picture from one of their vacations while mentioning in the caption how he misses her everyday.

“1996 2nd June we got married in Shirdi, today we complete 27yrs”, wrote Janhvi Kapoor’s father.

Their daughters; Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor also reshared the same post on their social media handles.

The post left fans and celebrities emotional, making them remember the veteran actress who passed away in 2018.

One of the fans commented: “She is always with you forever.”Really she was God gifted”, wrote another fan.

In February, Boney paid tribute to his late wife on her fifth death anniversary in an IG post.

He shared rare photos of Sridevi and wrote: “You left us 5 years back …… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever.”

On the professional front, Boney Kapoor was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan. He is now working as a producer on upcoming film Maidaan that stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, reports Pinkvilla.