 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
|

Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on '27th wedding anniversary'

By
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Sridevis sudden death in 2018 left many in shock
Sridevi's sudden death in 2018 left many in shock 

Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor has shared a special post on Instagram wishing his late wife 27th wedding anniversary.

Boney posted a memorable couple picture from one of their vacations while mentioning in the caption how he misses her everyday.  

 “1996 2nd June we got married in Shirdi, today we complete 27yrs”, wrote Janhvi Kapoor’s father.

Their daughters; Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor also reshared the same post on their social media handles.

The post left fans and celebrities emotional, making them remember the veteran actress who passed away in 2018.

One of the fans commented: “She is always with you forever.”Really she was God gifted”, wrote another fan.

In February, Boney paid tribute to his late wife on her fifth death anniversary in an IG post. 

He shared rare photos of Sridevi and wrote: “You left us 5 years back …… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever.”

On the professional front, Boney Kapoor was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan. He is now working as a producer on upcoming film Maidaan that stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, reports Pinkvilla.

More From Showbiz:

Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dahaad' success: 'People who have not spoken to me...'

Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dahaad' success: 'People who have not spoken to me...'
Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on '27th wedding anniversary'

Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on '27th wedding anniversary'
Ileana D'Cruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her 'babymoon'

Ileana D'Cruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her 'babymoon'
'Bigg Boss 7' famed Kushal Tandon returns to TV after six years

'Bigg Boss 7' famed Kushal Tandon returns to TV after six years
Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha pens long note on daughter's birthday

Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha pens long note on daughter's birthday
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' to get a sequel?

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' to get a sequel?
Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'

Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'
Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why

Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why
Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'
Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for 'Baiju Bawra'

Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for 'Baiju Bawra'
Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him

Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him
Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'

Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'
Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours

Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours
Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?

Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?
Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures

Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures
Nora Fatehi expresses wish to play 'Sholay' actor Helen's biopic

Nora Fatehi expresses wish to play 'Sholay' actor Helen's biopic
Vicky Kaushal to put on weight for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’

Vicky Kaushal to put on weight for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’