Alicia Keys announces musical inspired by her life, hits 'Hell's Kitchen'

Alicia Keys has announced that a new musical titled Hell's Kitchen, more or less based on her life and featuring her hit songs, will be opening at New York's Public Theatre on November 19.



The musical will explore societal issues faced by young people, including identity, belonging, and self-discovery, while delving into the challenges of navigating life and love.

The story revolves around a 17-year-old girl named Ali, who lives in a cramped apartment near Times Square and aspires to achieve the New York dream.

When Ali falls for a talented young drummer, both she and her mother must confront difficult truths about race, defiance, and coming of age. A neighbour playing the piano becomes the catalyst for an unexpected friendship and a transformational future for Ali.

The musical is written by playwright Kristoffer Diaz and features choreography by Camille A. Brown, with Michael Greif directing. Greif has previously directed acclaimed productions such as Rent, Next to Normal, and Dear Evan Hansen.

Previews for Hell's Kitchen will begin on October 24, and the show will run through December 10.

The principal cast members include Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean, Chris Lee, Kecia Lewis, and Brandon Victor Dixon. This marks Alicia Keys' second foray into theatre, having previously composed original music for the 2011 production Stick Fly.

