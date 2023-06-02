Blackpink’s Lisa reveals difference between her in 2013 versus 2023

Blackpink made history by becoming the first K-pop group to headline the music festival Coachella

K-pop group Blackpink’s Lisa reveals how she has changed since 2013 in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea. She is arguably the most popular member in the group, gaining a loyal international fanbase and luxury brand deals.

The Thai rapper was asked: “Comparing your rookie days to now, what has changed or stayed the same?”

Surprisingly, it wasn’t her popularity, luxurious lifestyle or career that had transformed the most in her opinion. For Lisa, her facial features are what have gone through the most drastic transformation.

“My rookie days? That was seven years ago. I think I’ve lost some cheek fat. I had such a baby face back then. I lost just a bit of fat.”

She also explained what has remained the same in the seven years since she debuted in what is considered the biggest K-pop girl group in the world right now. “As for what has stayed the same, I think I always do my best when performing on stage.”

Blackpink recently made history by becoming the first ever K-pop group to headline the major music festival Coachella with epic performances that went on to trend across several social media platforms.