Blackpink’s Jennie discusses what she thinks it is to be an icon

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jennie answered questions while modeling Chanel’s runway looks in the June edition of Vogue Japan. She discussed what it’s like to be a global star as the group approaches their 7th anniversary.

Although the four members are commonly referred to as the “it girls” of K-pop, Jennie admitted that she lives her life while operating under two separate personas.

“Jennie on stage is charismatic and powerful, but off stage I’m just a normal, shy girl.”

She was asked how she lives under the label of a global icon and whether she struggles to compare to the hype she receives. Jennie explained that her way of approaching life is to hold onto her own opinions and perspective while making a path for herself that isn’t pushing her into an image that others have created for her.

“[An icon is] someone who clearly has their own opinions and thoughts… to be called an icon you need to have the ability to question people with your own views and perspectives, rather than just giving the answer that everyone accepts or the story that everyone likes.”