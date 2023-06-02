 
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Hours after 'going missing', lawyer Jibran Nasir 'returns home'

Social activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir speaks during an event. — Instagram/mjnasir
  • Police had registered a "kidnapping" case of Jibran Nasir earlier today.
  • Mansha Pasha had claimed that armed men had kidnapped Nasir. 
  • Activist's alleged kidnapping was condemned across the board. 

KARACHI: Almost 22 hours after "going missing" lawyer turned activist Jibran Nasir returned home, the police told Geo News on Friday.

The police, while confirming the return of the human rights activist, said that they would meet the lawyer shortly. 

Last night, actress Mansha Pasha, Nasir's wife, claimed that armed individuals forcefully whisked her husband away from Karachi's DHA area.

In a video statement shared on social media, Pasha said that the incident occurred when they were on their way back home after having dinner late Thursday night.

A visibly shaken Pasha recounted: “My husband Jibran Nasir, who is a renowned lawyer and has done much for the country, was abducted by some people.”

She said their car was intercepted by approximately 15 armed men travelling in a white double-cabin vehicle.

“We were returning [home] from dinner, when a big white car intercepted us, almost causing us to crash. There were some 15 people, armed with pistols. They forcefully took away my husband.”

On Friday morning, Karachi police registered a "kidnapping" case of the lawyer on the Pasha's complaint.

The case was registered at the Clifton Police Station of the port city under two sections of the Pakistan Penal Code — 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Police were at first, according to Pasha, not registering the FIR. The actress said she would move the court if the law enforcers did not register the case.

In her application, she also requested immediate action be taken to ensure his swift release.

The whisking away of the activist was widely condemned by people from all walks of life. A protest was also held in Karachi outside the press club for the Nasir's release.  

While the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) condemned Nisar's "kidnapping" and demanded an immediate release of all arrested lawyers.

The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) also condemned Nasir's abduction and urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the matter.

