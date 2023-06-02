Harry's page updated, Meghan's left unchanged on Royal website after Queen's death

The information about Meghan Markle has apparently not been updated on the official website of the British royal family since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

It appears to be a deliberate act to leave "About Duchess of Sussex" page unattended because Prince Harry's profile clearly shows that it has been updated after the death of his grandmother.

Meghan page on the website read, "They [Harry and Meghan] are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages."

Prince Harry's page says, They [Harry and Meghan] are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The King, the Commonwealth, and their patronages."

The information given on the Duke of Duchess of Sussex's profiles shows that Meghan page mentions "their duties to The Queen" while Harry page state "heir duty to The King".

The information gives on the websites suggests that Meghan Markle's page has been left unattended on purpose.

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 95 in September last year.












