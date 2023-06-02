 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Harry's page updated, Meghan's left unchanged on Royal website after Queen's death

By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Harrys page updated, Meghans left unchanged on Royal website after Queens death

The information about Meghan Markle has apparently not been updated  on the official website of the British royal family since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

It appears to be a deliberate act to leave "About Duchess of Sussex" page unattended because Prince Harry's profile clearly shows that it has been updated after the death of his grandmother. 

Meghan page on the website read,  "They [Harry and Meghan] are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages."

Harrys page updated, Meghans left unchanged on Royal website after Queens death

Prince Harry's page says, They [Harry and Meghan] are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The King, the Commonwealth, and their patronages."

Harrys page updated, Meghans left unchanged on Royal website after Queens death

The information given on the Duke of Duchess of Sussex's profiles shows that Meghan page mentions "their duties to The Queen" while Harry page state "heir duty to The King".

The information gives on the websites suggests that Meghan Markle's page has been left unattended on purpose.

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 95 in September last year.




More From Royals:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using each other's relationship to ‘sell everything’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using each other's relationship to ‘sell everything’
Why is Prince Harry giving evidence in court?

Why is Prince Harry giving evidence in court?
Harry's page updated, Meghan's left unchanged on Royal website after Queen's death

Harry's page updated, Meghan's left unchanged on Royal website after Queen's death

World has a ‘vested interest’ in Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s demise video

World has a ‘vested interest’ in Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s demise
Queen Rania delights royal fans with more photos from Prince Hussein’s wedding

Queen Rania delights royal fans with more photos from Prince Hussein’s wedding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘slipping further and further to the bottom’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘slipping further and further to the bottom’
Prince Harry pitted against Meghan's fierce critic in National Television Awards

Prince Harry pitted against Meghan's fierce critic in National Television Awards

Royal family remembers late Queen Elizabeth on her big day

Royal family remembers late Queen Elizabeth on her big day
Meghan Markle getting ‘socialite 101’ classes: ‘But I think she wants more’ video

Meghan Markle getting ‘socialite 101’ classes: ‘But I think she wants more’
Kate Middleton's family was invited to Jordan royal wedding?

Kate Middleton's family was invited to Jordan royal wedding?

King Charles ‘breathing a sigh of relief’ after Meghan Markle, Harry’s latest move video

King Charles ‘breathing a sigh of relief’ after Meghan Markle, Harry’s latest move
Kate Middleton, Prince William share stunning photo from Prince Hussein’s wedding

Kate Middleton, Prince William share stunning photo from Prince Hussein’s wedding
Tribute paid to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip at royal wedding in Jordan

Tribute paid to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip at royal wedding in Jordan

Prince Harry ‘holding all the cards’ with Prince William

Prince Harry ‘holding all the cards’ with Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not planning to stop’: ‘That’s a factual inaccuracy’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not planning to stop’: ‘That’s a factual inaccuracy’
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s hilarious video from Prince Hussein wedding goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s hilarious video from Prince Hussein wedding goes viral
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still have a great deal more’ to exploit video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still have a great deal more’ to exploit
Prince Harry all set to make history next week

Prince Harry all set to make history next week
Princess Anne joins Royal Logistic Corps on their 30th anniversary

Princess Anne joins Royal Logistic Corps on their 30th anniversary
Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry to ‘party the night away’: report

Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry to ‘party the night away’: report
Meghan Markle has 'nothing left to say' as new fame period begins video

Meghan Markle has 'nothing left to say' as new fame period begins