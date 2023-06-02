Terry Crews meets surprise relative Billy Crudup, calls it ‘a true miracle’

Terry Crews and Billy Crudup recently learned that they are related

Terry Crews and Billy Crudup connected in a recent meeting, not just as fellow actors but as blood relatives.

Crew met with The Morning Show star over Memorial Day weekend, following the recent revelation that they are blood relatives – on the PBS ancestry show Finding Your Roots.

In his talk with Today on Thursday, Crew spilled the beans on their meeting, “It was one of the most satisfying, wonderful afternoons I’ve ever spent,” he said.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star shed light on America’s diversity, adding that this revelation is a statement about humanity.

“The fact that we are blood relatives, to me, is a statement about what America is. It’s also a statement about humanity. Because we all think, you know, he’s white, I’m Black. But the reality is we are true blood relatives."

“It’s all a myth, because you’d be shocked if you found out who you were really related to, who is really your cousin down the line," Crews continued.

"I think we are a true example of the misconception and breaking those misconceptions about true family and what family means.”

The actor, 54, also shared that they discussed how his surname Crew is a derivation of Crudup.

Overwhelmed by the incredible revelation, Crew said, "It was a miracle. I’m not gonna lie. It’s a true miracle."