Snoop Dogg delays concerts to back writers strike

Snoop Dogg has postponed his debut studio album's 30th anniversary, Doggystyle celebration, in solidarity with the writers' strike.



"Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows," Snoop informed followers on Instagram on June 2.

"We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible, and everybody can get back to work," the rapper emphasised.

He also doubled down on his support of WGA's demands, "We gotta move that date! Me and Dr Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers, so what we're gonna do, we gonna push it back to Oct. 20 and Oct. 21."

Previously, another rapper Lil Wayne supplied picketers outside Warner Bros. studios with a Fatburger truck.

A Milli rapper supplied a truck to the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, for lunchtime, as actor Greg Berlanti provided them with breakfast.



"Thank you, Lil Wayne, for sending a @Fatburger truck to the picket lines today AND for having a turkey burger so I can keep this #StrikeBodSummer going! #WritersStrike #WGAStrong,” one protestor thanked the 40-year-old.