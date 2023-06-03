 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

John Carpenter directs TV Series from the comfort of his couch

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

John Carpenter directs TV Series from the comfort of his couch
John Carpenter directs TV Series from the comfort of his couch

During the Texas Frightmare Weekend, legendary horror director John Carpenter revealed that he remotely directed a TV series called "Suburban Screams" from his home in Los Angeles. 

The series was filmed in Prague, and Carpenter expressed his excitement about the experience.

“I just finished directing, remotely, a TV series called ‘Suburban Screams’ – ‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams,'” Carpenter said. “It was filmed in Prague, and I sat on my couch and directed it. It was awesome.”

This marks Carpenter's first directorial effort in over five years since his last film, "The Ward," released in 2010. In 2017, he also released a series of remake music videos, including ones for "Escape from New York" and "Christine."

During a panel discussion, Carpenter hinted at a possible sequel to his iconic sci-fi horror film, "The Thing." He mentioned being sworn to secrecy but mentioned the potential for a "Thing 2." "The Thing" originally premiered in 1982 and was remade in 2011.

Carpenter also shared his thoughts on remakes of his films in general. He differentiated between remakes where he is the originator of the material, in which case he receives payment, and those that are assignments from the studio, where they own the material and do not pay him. 

He expressed a preference for sequels where he has generated the screenplay and is compensated accordingly, allowing others to create their own versions while his original film stands.

Regarding the "Halloween" franchise, which started with Carpenter's 1978 film, he stated that he doesn't particularly care about its legacy. He mentioned that his favorite "Halloween" movie is the one he directed in 1978, and subsequent films are the visions of other people. 

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift hinting at feud with Olivia Rodrigo with international Era Tour? video

Taylor Swift hinting at feud with Olivia Rodrigo with international Era Tour?
Al Pacino has NOT parted ways with Noor Alfallah despite speculations video

Al Pacino has NOT parted ways with Noor Alfallah despite speculations

John Carpenter directs TV Series from the comfort of his couch

John Carpenter directs TV Series from the comfort of his couch
Jason Segel explains why he felt ‘very unhappy’ after How I Met Your Mother’s success

Jason Segel explains why he felt ‘very unhappy’ after How I Met Your Mother’s success
Holly Willoughby admits she feels ‘Sorry’ for Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby admits she feels ‘Sorry’ for Phillip Schofield

Natalie Portman ‘working things out’ amid husband Benjamin Millepied’s affair

Natalie Portman ‘working things out’ amid husband Benjamin Millepied’s affair
Tallulah Willis hopes her essay on Bruce Willis’ health scare resonated with people video

Tallulah Willis hopes her essay on Bruce Willis’ health scare resonated with people
Britney Spears ex K-Fed 'trapping' her to rip her off of her money with Hawaii move: Fans

Britney Spears ex K-Fed 'trapping' her to rip her off of her money with Hawaii move: Fans
Taylor Swift ‘thrilled’ as she announces international dates for ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift ‘thrilled’ as she announces international dates for ‘Eras Tour’
Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie of forcing ‘stranger’ into his ‘family home’

Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie of forcing ‘stranger’ into his ‘family home’
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' escape DC overhaul claws?

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' escape DC overhaul claws?
'The Mandalorian' EP green flags season 4

'The Mandalorian' EP green flags season 4
Harrison Ford sick of the 'Indiana Jones vs Han Solo' query

Harrison Ford sick of the 'Indiana Jones vs Han Solo' query
Shameik Moore pitches for 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' live-action film

Shameik Moore pitches for 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' live-action film
Elliot Page told he is not 'gay': 'You are just afraid of men' video

Elliot Page told he is not 'gay': 'You are just afraid of men'
Padma Lakshmi bids adieu to 'Top Chef' after 17 years

Padma Lakshmi bids adieu to 'Top Chef' after 17 years
Snoop Dogg delays concerts to back writers strike

Snoop Dogg delays concerts to back writers strike

'Barbie' triggered a global shortage of pink colour

'Barbie' triggered a global shortage of pink colour
'Furious 7' director recalls 'unclarity' after Paul Walker death

'Furious 7' director recalls 'unclarity' after Paul Walker death
Lily-Rose Depp reveals nobody went 'insane' in 'The Idol'

Lily-Rose Depp reveals nobody went 'insane' in 'The Idol'
'Yellowjackets' will roll out a bonus episode, creator confirms

'Yellowjackets' will roll out a bonus episode, creator confirms