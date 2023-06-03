 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton bestowed ‘upgraded role’ by King Charles

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the wedding celebration of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan’s royal wedding on Thursday, June 1st, 2023, at a banquet.

According to royal expert, Daniela Elser, who wrote in her column for News.com.au, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been “tapped” to “take on an upgraded role.”

“As far as expanded responsibilities go, being tasked with fronting up to a palatial wedding, not hitting the champers too hard and having to dodge a septuagenarian Danish princess who smells like menthol cigarettes and fake tan hardly sounds arduous or particularly meaningful,” wrote Elser.

“But in the royal world, assuming this sort of responsibility constitutes a step up in the Waleses’ royal careers.”

The expert explained that this sort of wedding duty fell to Charles when he was Prince of Wales. “In the last couple of decades, he represented the late Queen at the nuptials of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.”

Moreover, she added that what the prince and princess’ appearance in “Amman flags is the beginning of the next phase of their royal trajectory, a phase that will see their passports accruing stamps at a rate of knots and their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo coming into a hell of a lot of duty-free Bacardi.”

Elser also surmised that William and Kate are it when it comes to shouldering the bulk of international royal tours now.

