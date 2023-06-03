May 9 miscreants, including women, to be punished: Atta Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar addresses a press conference. — APP/File

PTI's female workers involved in leading people towards Jinnah House, says Tarar.

Cases registered against the miscreants will be taken to their logical conclusion, he says.



May 9 will be remembered as ‘black day’, reiterates the SAPM.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Saturday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to punish all the people and instigators, including women, involved in the May 9 mayhem.



Addressing a press conference, Tarar said cases registered against the miscreants would be taken to their logical conclusion.

“May 9 will be remembered as ‘black day’ as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) miscreants targeted and attacked national installations and burnt martyrs’ monuments, which even the country’s enemies could not dare to do,” says the SAPM.

He said that those attacks were planned and instigated by the party’s top leadership for protection of the party Chairman Imran Khan in £190 million corruption case, adding that the PTI chief was involved in corruption of Rs60 billion and plundering of the national exchequer.

The PML-N leader said the money transferred by the UK National Crime Agency under an agreement was supposed to be deposited in the government accounts, but the PTI chief plundered it.

Tarar said that the PTI chief tried to instigate his party workers after committing corruption. He said PTI’s Shahzad Akbbar should come back to the country and answer about the corruption charges levelled against him in various cases. He also condemned burning of memorials of national heroes, including Captain Karnal Sher Khan, on May 9.

Tarar said that he, on behalf of the nation, expressed sympathies with the families of martyrs and national heroes, as the violent PTI miscreants had hurt their feelings and sacrifices by burning martyrs’ memorials.

The SAPM said that now the PTI activists were indulging in propaganda on the social media that it was an injustice that woman activists of the party had been jailed and terrorism charges had been levelled against them.

He clarified that the arrested PTI woman activists were directly involved in throwing stones at policemen, leading violent people towards Jinnah House [corps commander’s house] and instigating people for an attack on the defence installations. That was why they were not innocent and they would have to face legal proceedings.

The SAPM said that neither any innocent would be in jail nor any miscreant involved in attack would be spared, adding that the culprits would have to face the consequences of targeting the national institutions.

These were the culprits who, acting on the agenda of “enemies”, targeted the defence institutions, he said and added, “We will not rest until the arrest of all accused involved in the May 9 incidents”.

Responding to a question, Tarar said that cases of such accused would be heard in the anti-terrorism courts, adding that action would also be taken against those involved in the baseless propaganda about May 9 incidents on the social media.

To another query, the SAPM said that a joint investigation team had been formed to investigate the May-9 mayhem, while the court had also ordered the PTI chief to cooperate in investigation process. He asserted that the PTI chief would have to be answerable for instigating people to attack the national installations.

Atta Tarar said that the law-enforcement agencies’ personnel deployed at Jinnah House on May 9 had shown restraint and tried to stop the miscreants.

Responding to a query, the SAPM said that there would be no dialogue with the “PTI terrorists” or those who attacked the national institutions, adding that no NRO would be given to them and negotiations would only be held after completion of the accountability of the miscreants.