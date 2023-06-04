Kartik Aaryan recalls craving for recognition after 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'

Kartik Aaryan has admitted that he struggled hard to get recognition after his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Aaryan, in conversation with Etimes, recalled seven most difficult years of his life.

He added: "There was a lot of struggle before I cracked my first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Then there was a struggle when I didn’t get the recognition that I craved for, which I finally got after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety."

"So, from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, those seven years were the biggest struggle of my life."

Aaryan has mainly done films in his career based on comedy genre only. He has now also claimed that he is looking forward to exploring different genres now.

"My films will always be bound by the common thread of entertainment. The audience should expect various characters essayed by me, but whatever the genre, I won't let go of the entertainment quotient in my films."

"So yes, I am excited about doing films in different genres as long as they are high on entertainment."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in film Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. He is now gearing up for his next rom-com Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, reports Pinkvilla.