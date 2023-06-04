What did PM Shehbaz gift Turkish President Erdogan?

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at his inauguration ceremony in Ankara on June 3, 2023. — APP

PM Shehbaz and President Erdogan exchange greetings.

The premier gifts Pakistani mangoes to Erdogan and his wife.

Erdogan thanks PM Shehbaz for attending inauguration ceremony.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday joined world leaders at the inauguration ceremony of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

The premier conveyed heartiest felicitations on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan to President Erdogan on his re-election as the president of Turkiye and wished him continued success.

Along with his best wishes PM Shehbaz also presented Erdogan with a special gift and informed him about its speciality during his brief conversation with the Turkish president and his wife Emine Erdogan.

“I have brought Pakistani mangoes for you — half of them for my brother [Erdogan] and the remaining half for my sister [Emine],” he told Erdogan and the first lady.

The Turkish president and his wife — while smiling over PM Shehbaz’s comments — said that they have an idea about the taste and sweetness of Pakistani mangoes.

Emine also thanked PM Shehbaz for the fruit. While Erdogan appreciated the premier for accepting his invitation and attending the oath-taking ceremony.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historic relations that transcend the boundaries of time and geography. Both countries have always stood by each other in times of need while celebrating each other’s success.

The president thanked the prime minister and reciprocated the warm sentiments, as well as expressed his best wishes for the government and people of Pakistan.

Erdogan took the oath of office in parliament after winning a historic runoff election to extend his two-decade rule and promised to serve "impartially".