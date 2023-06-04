 
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer releasing tomorrow

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Satyaprem Ki Katha is set to hit theatres on June 29
'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is set to hit theatres on June 29

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s second on-screen project, Satyaprem Ki Katha’s trailer will be releasing tomorrow.

Taking it to his Instagram, Kartik shared a new romantic poster of the film featuring him and Kiara. The poster showed the two co-stars looking lovingly into each other’s eyes.

 "Aaj ke baad tu meri rehna #SatyaPremKiKatha Trailer OUT TOMORROW at 11:11 am #SajidNadiadwala #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune”, the caption read.

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advanis Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer releasing tomorrow

Fans are already loving the chemistry of the duo before the release of the film. They can’t stop gushing over the new poster. "Can’t wait to see uh again in theatres”, wrote a fan. 

One social media user commented: "Just loving how every #SatyaPremKiKatha content is released on 11.11; the time of pure manifestations n love. Sooo thoughtful."

Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, Kartik and Kiara starrer also features Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Siddharth Randheria and Shikha Talsania.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is set to release on June 29. The film marks as the second on-screen collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The duo previously shared screen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, reports Pinkvilla.

