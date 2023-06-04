 
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”

She claimed that both Schofield and his co-host Holly Willoughby “will not talk to you off camera”
Media personality Jodie Marsh says that former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield is “crude and gross.” She detailed her appearance on the show from back in 2018 and criticized Schofield for his behavior.

She claimed that both Schofield and his co-host of over a decade Holly Willoughby “will not talk to you off camera” when you come on the show.

While she spoke to Schofield and Willoughby during the interview about her decision to give up sex, viewers kept getting distracted by some lipstick smudged on Marsh’s teeth and got upset with Willoughby for breaking the “girl code” and not telling Marsh about it.

Marsh admitted to The Sun that while it did make her angry that neither of the hosts pointed out the issue, their treatment of her was what angered her more. She added:

“What annoyed me the most was I was there to talk about freezing my eggs and having a child on my own, which is a really raw emotional subject, and Phillip turned the interview to sex and my exes. He just wanted to be crude and gross and basically just wanted to talk about my exes and my love of sex, and how I've admitted in the past I'm addicted to sex.”

