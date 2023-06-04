BTS’ Jungkook to release solo album on July 14th, his agency responds

If the singer is planning on releasing his solo work soon, he will be the sixth out of the seven members

An exclusive report from the news outlet Sports Chosun claimed that K-pop group BTS’ Jungkook will be releasing his solo album on July 14th. The report further claims that he is currently working on the album.

It is also expected that the album will include one full English track. Following the report, his agency BigHit Entertainment released a brief statement responding to Newsen.

“We’ll release the exact date once we confirm the details.”

If the singer is planning on releasing his solo work soon, he will be the sixth out of the seven members in his group to do so. Fans of the group are eagerly anticipating the release date for what is being called JJK1.

It would not be surprising if the singer is working on his solo album, as the group has taken a step back from band activities and gone on an informal hiatus. Meanwhile, they have been focusing on their solo activities with Jin releasing The Astronaut, J-Hope releasing On The Street feat J. Cole, RM with Indigo and Jimin releasing Face.