Shahid Kapoor says he had only ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting hitched

Showbiz
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015, before that, he lived with only two spoons and a plate in his kitchen.

Shahid Kapoor recently revealed in an interview with Instant Bollywood that he moved to a new house when he got married and was comfortable living with only two spoons and a plate.

“When we got married, I had just shifted into a house, and so Mira came into that house.” The Bloody Daddy actor revealed that his wife complained about the lack of supplies, "She said you have only two spoons and one plate in this house. How do you even live?"

To which he quipped, “I live alone, how do you want me to live?”

Recalling her reply, he added, “She said we don’t even have a set. What if guests come, how do you serve people? I said ‘I don’t know, we order out.’”

The actor, who recently celebrated completing 20 years in Bollywood, said that Mira redecorated their house the way she wanted.

He also added, “It is a house which is made for the family and so both of us have worked towards it.”

Shahid Kapoor surprised everyone when he married Mira Rajput as she is not from the entertainment industry. The couple have since been one of the most followed couples of Bollywood and also have two kids together, daughter Misha and son Zain.

