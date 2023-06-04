Holly Willoughby shares cryptic post ahead of her next show

Holly Willoughby has left fans guessing as she shared a cryptic message ahead of her "This Morning" return.

The 42-year-old on Sunday uploaded a picture of the 'Strawberry Moon' on her Wylde Moon page alongside words urging others to 'maintain a positive perspective'.



Holly's full post on her Wylde Moon page read: "This Full 'Strawberry' Moon in Sagittarius brings with it a zest for life. The guiding influence of this fire sign combined with Jupiter encourages you to maintain a positive perspective and to tune into your finest qualities."

The star is set to address the departure of Schofield, who recently admitted he had lied about an affair with a younger male colleague, as she returns to the programme on Monday.



It comes after it was revealed that This Morning is to introduce format changes including 'heavy vetting' of public callers to protect presenters from outbursts over the Phil scandal, as Holly prepares to return to the sofa in the upcoming show.